Platform Technology Partners Takes $218,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

