PlatON Market Capitalization Reaches $129.34 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $129.34 million and $5.50 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,843,963 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

