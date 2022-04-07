Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Plug Power worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 851,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,284. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

