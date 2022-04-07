Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Polaris by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,347. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.