Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Polymetal International stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

