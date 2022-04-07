Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Polymetal International stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.
About Polymetal International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymetal International (POYYF)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.