PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.30. 9,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,779. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

