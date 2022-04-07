Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $845.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,233,025 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.