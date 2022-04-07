Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PRIM stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.