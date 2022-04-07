Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.