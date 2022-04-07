Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Trading Down 1%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 246,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 87,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

See Also

