Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,093. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

