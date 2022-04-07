Project Inverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,106.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $470,474.57 and $224,106.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,472,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

