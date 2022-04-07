Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $1.32 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00077155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,263,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,172,509 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

