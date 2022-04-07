ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

