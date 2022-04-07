ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 3.4% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.11. 2,916,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 82,878,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

