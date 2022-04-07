Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PB. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

