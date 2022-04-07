Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE PLX opened at $1.56 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27.
