Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proterra traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92. 17,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,543,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

PTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the third quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at $15,888,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

