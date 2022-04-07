Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

