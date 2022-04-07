PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Shares Up 7.7%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 2,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

