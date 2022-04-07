Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $434.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $402.37 and last traded at $397.95, with a volume of 5530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.10.
PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.07 and a 200-day moving average of $347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
