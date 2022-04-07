Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $434.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $402.37 and last traded at $397.95, with a volume of 5530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.10.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.07 and a 200-day moving average of $347.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.