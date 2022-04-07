Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,705. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

