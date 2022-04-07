Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.