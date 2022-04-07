Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 710,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,350,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

