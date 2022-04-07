Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

