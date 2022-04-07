Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

