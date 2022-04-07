Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $8.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $36.42 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

Shares of GS opened at $316.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $315.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.