Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issued By B. Riley

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.79 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUD. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Audacy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 1,531,198 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in Audacy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Audacy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 493,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.