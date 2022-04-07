Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Reduced by William Blair

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NVST opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.