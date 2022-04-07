Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

