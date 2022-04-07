Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

COOP stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

