Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

RC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

