Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

