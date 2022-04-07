Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Olin stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Olin has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

