Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

