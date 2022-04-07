QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QCRH stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

