QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
QCRH stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About QCR (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
