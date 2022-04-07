Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,691. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

