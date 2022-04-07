Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,927. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

