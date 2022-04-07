Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

