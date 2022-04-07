Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

