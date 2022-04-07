Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 17.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

