Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,236. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.68 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.86. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

