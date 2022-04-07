Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. The company has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

