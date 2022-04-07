Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.74. 3,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,151. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

