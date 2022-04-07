QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.56.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.