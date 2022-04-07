QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.