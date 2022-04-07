Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.27.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

