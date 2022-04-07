Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 33,566 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 855.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RE stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

