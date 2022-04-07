Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 43,300 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 51,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

