Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 68,364 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 172,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

